UK: radical Zionist group behind controversial alternative Xmas message on Channel 4

Britain’s Channel 4 TV station has been criticised strongly for airing its latest “alternative Christmas message” reportedly produced by members of a Zionist youth group, B’nei Akiva, an organisation that funnels young people into the Israeli military. The message, delivered by controversial British actor-comedian Steven Fry, sparked outrage after it conflated growing horror in the UK over Israel’s genocidal campaign in Gaza with anti-Semitism.

“The horrendous events of October 7 and the Israeli response, seem to have stirred up this ancient hatred,” said Fry, a reference to anti-Semitism. He claimed that “anti-Semitism is a light sleeper” that has been “woken up” since 7 October.

Fry’s message peddled a common Zionist smear about non-Jews which states that anti-Semitism is a deeply rooted psychotic state within every culture and every civilisation from which Jews need to be rescued through the creation of the state of Israel. His performance sparked further outrage for inflating fear. “Hatred of Jews [is the] one acceptable form of racism,” claimed Fry, as he pushed the eternal and ultimate victimhood narrative upon which Zionism rests and thrives.

Many critics expressed anger at the conflation of criticism of Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza with anti-Semitism. “What is also intolerable is weaponising anti-Semitism to cover for crimes of genocide by Israel against Palestinians,” said one person on X. “Criticism of Israeli crimes is necessary for peace.”

Others were equally scathing: “Stephen Fry’s Christmas message is one of the most dark and twisted things I’ve ever heard. Imagine watching the barbaric mass murder that’s going on in Palestine and deciding that the biggest thing going on in the world right now is a reported rise in anti-Semitism in Britain.”

“I didn’t realise when I read the advance coverage that Stephen Fry’s message was going to assert to millions of people that smashed windows, swastikas and intimidating Stars of David are endemic in the UK. Quite wildly irresponsible, and simply not true.”

“Dear Stephen Fry. Just to clarify, people opposed the Nazis because they were fascists, not because they were German. Same applies to Israel.”

According to Mintpress News (MPN), Fry’s video was produced by a production company whose owners have close ties to a pro-Israel group that even acts as a channel for British and other young people to join the Israel “Defence” Forces.

“The producers of Stephen Fry’s controversial Christmas message were members of a Zionist youth group that funnels members into the Israeli military,” said MPN. “Fulwell73 was founded by Leo Pearlman, Benjamin Turner, Gabe Turner, and Ben Winston, all of whom were members of the Zionist youth group B’nei Akiva, which runs pre-military programmes to enrol members in the Israeli occupation forces. They have also spoken at events for the Israel lobby group, the Jewish Leadership Council.”

Founded in 1929, B’nei Akiva (The Sons of Akiva) is the largest religious Zionist youth movement in the world, with over 125,000 members in 42 countries. The group’s website confirms the IDF link through its “Limmud” programme which, amongst other things, offers army experience and training in Israeli propaganda.

