Hezbollah launches most rockets ever towards Israel in single day since latest unrest started

Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia has launched the most rockets in a single day since it started to exchange fire with the occupation state of Israel in support of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, international media have reported.

According to Russia Today, Hezbollah launched more than 50 rockets on Wednesday. The Israeli settlement of Kiryat Shmona alone was targeted with 30 Katyusha rockets.

Earlier on Wednesday, the militia confirmed targeting groups of Israeli soldiers and military sites in the south of Lebanon. There were direct hits, it confirmed.

The Israeli army announced on Tuesday that nine soldiers were injured after being fired upon while evacuating a wounded soldier who was also hit by a missile launched from Lebanon. One of those wounded is in a critical condition. Meanwhile, Hezbollah confirmed that it had targeted Israeli army, military sites, two command headquarters and Israeli soldiers in the south of Lebanon.

