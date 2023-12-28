Palestine factions declare ‘unified position’ on Gaza ceasefire 

The central leadership of the Palestinian Forces coalition announced on Wednesday that their position is: “Unified with regard to stopping the Israeli aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip and reaching an exchange deal on the basis of all for all,” Anadolu Agency reported.

This came in a statement issued at the conclusion of a meeting held in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, to discuss developments of the aggression on Gaza.

Representatives of the Hamas movement, Islamic Jihad, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (General Command), the Popular Struggle Front, the Palestine Liberation Front, the Vanguard of the Popular Liberation War (Thunderbolt Forces) and the Fatah Intifada movement participated in the meeting, according to the statement.

The attendees stressed: “The resistance’s unified position on the necessity of stopping the (Israeli) aggression against Gaza first, withdrawing the (Israeli) occupation forces from the Gaza Strip, bringing in humanitarian and relief aid and fuel, taking the wounded out for treatment abroad and conducting an exchange deal on the basis of all for all.”

The factions called on the Arab and Islamic nations and the world to take: “More steps in support of the people’s steadfastness and resistance.”

The Palestinian factions held the US administration “fully responsible for the massacres committed against the Palestinian people” and called on the international community to “pressure Israel to stop its aggression and bring in aid.”

The US has provided unconditional armed support to Israel in its war against the Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip, which, as of Wednesday, left 21,110 dead and 55,243 wounded, most of them women and children.

The war also resulted in massive infrastructure destruction and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, according to the Gaza Strip authorities and the United Nations (UN).

Washington has also obstructed any efforts of the UN Security Council aimed at achieving an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza.

