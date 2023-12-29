US Congresswoman Tlaib slams Netanyahu as ‘genocidal maniac’

US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a “genocidal maniac” and condemned members of Congress who choose to engage in meetings with him in a post shared on her Instagram profile on Wednesday night.

“Genocidal maniac. Every member of Congress who sits down with this murderer is supporting a war criminal,” wrote Tlaib. “We will never forget.”

This comes in the wake of her accusations against US President Joe Biden, who has maintained firm support for Israel even as it commits what most human rights organisations have said is genocide against Palestinians, killing more than 21,000 since 7 October, the majority children and women.

The Zionist lobby in the US attacked Tlaib and other progressives who called for an immediate ceasefire to protect Palestinian civilians following Israel’s genocidal bombing campaign in Gaza.

Earlier this month, the House of Representatives voted to censure Tlaib for some statements in a video shared on 3 November that angered the Zionist lobby and the right-wing movement in the US.

“Joe Biden supported the genocide of the Palestinian people. The American people won’t forget. Biden, supports a ceasefire now. Or don’t count on us in 2024,” it read. The controversy was fueled further as it included the slogan, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Introduced by Republican Rich McCormick, the resolution to censure Tlaib was approved by a vote of 234-188, which saw the support of 22 Democrats who joined Republicans in rebuking Tlaib.

The resolution accused Tlaib, the only Palestinian-American member of Congress, of “promoting false narratives regarding the 7 October.”

The congresswoman stressed that her criticism has always been of the Israeli government and Netanyahu’s actions.

Israel has killed 8,800 children alongside 6,300 women since the offensive on Gaza started on 7 October, according to the Gaza Government Media Office.

