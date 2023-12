Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir commends soldiers for Nakba actions Israel’s Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, sparked controversy with his recent statement. He commended soldiers for their role in the Nakba, the catastrophic displacement of Arabs in 1948, and described it as a moment of triumph over Arabs. Ben-Gvir further expressed a desire for Israeli soldiers to have the green light to eliminate ‘thousands of saboteurs.’