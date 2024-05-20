Iran gets interim president and 5 days mourning following Raisi’s death

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has announced five days of public mourning for President Ebrahim Raisi following his death in a helicopter crash, Reuters has reported. Khamenei also confirmed First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber as interim head of the country’s executive branch.

“I announce five days of public mourning and offer my condolences to the dear people of Iran,” said Khamenei, as reported by the official news agency IRNA. “[Interim President] Mokhber will manage the executive branch and is obliged to arrange with the heads of the legislative and judicial branches to elect a new president within a maximum of 50 days.”

According to Article 131 of Iran’s constitution, a council consisting of the first vice president, the speaker of parliament and the head of the judiciary must prepare the way for the election of a new president.

Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani is now acting foreign minister following the death of Hossein Amirabdollahian in the same crash.

Like Raisi, Mokhber is seen as being close to Khamenei, who has the last say in all matters of state. Mokhber became first vice president in 2021 when Raisi was elected president.

