Casualties reported as Israel jets strike Palestinian Red Crescent headquarters in southern Gaza

Israeli fighter jets struck the eighth floor of the Palestine Red Crescent Society headquarters in the city of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza on Tuesday amid reports of casualties, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Several people were killed and injured in the attack that targeted our premises in Khan Yunis,” the Society said in a statement, without giving an exact figure.

Hundreds of displaced Palestinians have taken shelter at the premises of the humanitarian aid organisation in Khan Yunis, amid relentless Israeli attacks on the city.

Israeli jets struck the same floor last week, injuring several displaced Palestinians.

Israel has launched air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Palestinian Resistance group, Hamas, on 7 October.

At least 22,185 Palestinians have since been killed and 57,035 others injured, according to Gaza’s health authorities, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicines.

