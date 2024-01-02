Report: Israel building walls, barriers around main road near Gaza

The Israeli Defence Ministry will erect barriers and walls around a main road that passes near the besieged Gaza Strip, ahead of a move towards a “third phase” of the aggression against the besieged enclave, Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported.

According to the paper, the walls and barriers aim to protect Israeli vehicles passing on the road.

This comes as the Palestinian resistance factions continue to fight back against Israel’s occupation of Gaza.

On Sunday, the paper quoted senior military officials who said the resistance is believed to have missile capabilities which will sustain them for up to two or three years.

READ: Israel withdraws from several areas of Gaza