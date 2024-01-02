Middle East Monitor
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Report: Israel building walls, barriers around main road near Gaza

January 2, 2024 at 12:12 pm

Barriers are seen after Israeli police officers closed the main roads, in Jerusalem on 8 October 2019. [Faiz Abu Rmeleh/Anadolu Agency]

The Israeli Defence Ministry will erect barriers and walls around a main road that passes near the besieged Gaza Strip, ahead of a move towards a “third phase” of the aggression against the besieged enclave, Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported.

According to the paper, the walls and barriers aim to protect Israeli vehicles passing on the road.

This comes as the Palestinian resistance factions continue to fight back against Israel’s occupation of Gaza.

On Sunday, the paper quoted senior military officials who said the resistance is believed to have missile capabilities which will sustain them for up to two or three years.

