South African Jew says criticising Israel is not anti-Semitic Mervyn Benon, an activist from the South African Jews for a Free Palestine movement, says criticising Israel and Zionism is not anti-Semitic. He denounces Zionism as inherently racist, drawing parallels to apartheid, and calls on fellow Jews to resist racism and apartheid. ‘We are opposed to Zionism because Zionism is racist. Zionism is apartheid,’ he says.