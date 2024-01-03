Iraq: International coalition foils drone attack on US coalition base

A drone attack near a military base housing forces linked to the US-led coalition in northern Iraq was foiled yesterday, the counter-terrorism service in the Kurdistan region said.

Erbil accused armed factions allied with Iran of being behind the attack.

These attacks have led to renewed tensions between Baghdad and the regional Kurdish government, with the latter accusing Baghdad of not taking serious action to stop the factions’ assaults.

The counter-terrorism service in Erbil said it had downed an explosive-laden drone directed by outlawed militias towards the military base of the international coalition against Daesh near Erbil International Airport. Adding that there were no casualties as it had fallen in an agricultural field.

