Jordan: 2024 will be year of death unless Netanyahu’s plans in Palestine are stopped, says FM

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Sunday that 2024 will be known as the year of death, unless the agenda of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the occupied Palestinian territories of the West Bank and Gaza Strip is stopped.

“In 2023 Israel subjected Gaza to horrific war crimes,” wrote Safadi on X. “[The UN Security Council] did nothing to stop it, exposing an Int’l system plagued with double standards. 2024’ll be a year of death too unless Israeli PM agenda to keep Gaza ablaze, inflame WB, Lebanon to drag West into war & save career is aborted.”

Early last month, Safadi denounced the devastating Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, describing the Israeli aggression as “barbaric,” according to a Jordanian Foreign Ministry statement. The minister warned of “the repercussions of the continued absence of a clear international position condemning the aggression and demanding its cessation.”

Following the Israeli aggression against the Palestinians in Gaza, the ministry in Amman said that all indications suggest that the war is heading towards something worse. It denounced the double standards of the world when it comes to human rights.

Regarding the occupation state’s plans to displace more Palestinians, Safadi said that any attempt to displace Palestinians from the occupied West Bank [presumably into Jordan] will be considered a declaration of war, according to reports by local media outlets.

The foreign minister stressed that Jordan is making every effort to stop the raging war in the Gaza Strip, describing the situation there as collective punishment and a war crime, according to international law, international humanitarian law, and the Geneva Conventions and their annexes.

