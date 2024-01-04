Another 19 Israel soldiers injured in Gaza fighting, army says

The Israeli army said, Thursday, that 19 more soldiers had been injured in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, Anadolu Agency reports.

Figures released by the army showed that 1,006 soldiers had been injured since Israel expanded its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip on 27 October.

According to the figures, 509 soldiers have been killed and 2,309 others injured since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on 7 October.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Palestinian Resistance group, Hamas, on 7 October.

READ: Israel dropped 65,000 tonnes of bombs on Gaza in 89 days

At least 22,438 Palestinians have since been killed and 57,614 others injured, according to Gaza’s health authorities, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million displaced residents amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

VIEW: Israeli soldiers invade damaged house in Gaza and destroy it