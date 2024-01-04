UN rights envoy 'very disturbed' by Israeli calls to remove Palestinians from Gaza

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, has said he is “very disturbed” by high-level Israeli officials’ statements on plans to transfer civilians from Gaza to third countries.

In a tweet on X he wrote: “Very disturbed by high-level Israeli officials’ statements on plans to transfer civilians from #Gaza to third countries. 85 percent of people in Gaza are already internally displaced. They have the right to return to their homes.”

Though a number of Israeli officials have called for the complete erasure of the Palestinian presence from Gaza and the resettlement of the Strip by Israel since the start of Tel Aviv’s brutal bombing campaign on 7 October, there have been greater calls more recently, with top officials declaring their intent publicly.

Earlier this week, National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, offered the emigration of Palestinian civilians from the Gaza Strip as a potential solution. Ben-Gvir said this was “a correct, just, moral and humane solution”. But their calls were slammed by the US as “inflammatory and irresponsible”.

UN official Turk added: “Int’l [international] law prohibits forcible transfer of protected persons within or deportation from occupied territory.”