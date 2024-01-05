Jordanian crops compensating for vegetables lost near Gaza, Israel media says

Jordanian crops are filling the void created by the destruction of Israeli crops along the Gaza envelope, Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported.

The Israeli newspaper added that Israelis had said there are hardly any Israeli tomatoes available, and that those available are Jordanian and their price is higher than the local fruit.

The paper estimates that this severe shortage will continue for a month and a half. One of the traders said that he sells Jordanian produce alongside Israeli produce, and customers should buy the latter, but the shortage is worsening because of Israel’s continued bombardment of Gaza.

Yedioth Ahronoth noted that Jordanian tomatoes are readily available in Israeli markets, but customers complain that stores deceive them by labelling the products as Israeli.

Meanwhile, Jordanians have been protesting in front of the Ministry of Agriculture demanding that vegetables not be exported to Israel in light of the occupation state’s aggression against the Gaza Strip.

