FM: Jordan supports South Africa’s genocide case against Israel in IJC

Jordan supports the case filed by South Africa against Israel in the International Court of Justice (IJC) on charges of committing genocide against the Palestinians and violating the 1948 Genocide Convention, adding that the foreign ministry is preparing the necessary legal file to follow up on the case and coordinate with Arab and Islamic countries, Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs, Ayman Safadi, said yesterday.

Speaking in parliament, Al-Safadi said Israel’s prevention of the entry of sufficient humanitarian aid into Gaza is in implementation of the starvation policy pursued by the occupation against Palestinians, which is in clear violation of international law, and represents another war crime.

He added that Jordan was among the first countries to call on the United Nations to hold Israel and Israeli officials accountable for the war crimes they committed in Gaza.

“There are 43 Arab and Islamic countries that are members of the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide, and one of the decisions of the joint Arab-Islamic summit was to assign the general secretariats of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to prepare legal files, and we are now working on formulating a joint effort to follow up on this file,” he added.

“We are dealing with an unprecedented situation in which a member state of the United Nations feels that it is above international law, and is committing crimes in defiance of international law and the will of the international community, and Jordan is doing everything it can. But I say it very clearly and frankly, that Jordan alone can not be expected to confront this aggression,” he added.

