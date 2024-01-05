'There's nothing left' in Gaza, Doctors Without Borders official says

After arriving in the besieged Palestinian enclave last month, a Doctors Without Borders (MSF) official said “there’s nothing left” in Gaza due to relentless Israeli strikes, Anadolu Agency reports.

The MSF, on Friday, shared witness account of its project coordinator, Jacob Burns, who entered southern Gaza on 17 December to see the horrific situation for Palestinians on the ground.

“Gaza is basically gone, there’s nothing left. And it’s difficult for them to see a life here again which is very, very sad,” Burns, who has worked in Gaza before, said in his voice notes, now shared by the MSF on X.

It was still a massive shock to cross at Rafah and immediately find ourselves encircled by people looking in the cars to see if we were bringing food or water, finding the streets of Rafah just absolutely full of people building shelters

he added.

Burns mentioned how the condition is difficult for people who are trying to survive in “sort of shelters made out of this thin, most transparent plastic sheeting.”

He said hospitals are “chaotic,” and “more like a camp … the place is just filled with people milling around trying to sleep, trying to find a corner to make their own, trying to find something to eat, to drink. ”

When people are coming in, they’re literally kneeling in the blood on the floor, to try to save the life of the person putting in a chest tube, even intubation on the floor which is just really, really extreme

the MSF staffer said.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian Resistance group, Hamas, on 7 October.

At least 22,600 Palestinians have since been killed and 57,910 others injured, according to Gaza’s health authorities, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

The onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million residents amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

