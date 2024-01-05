Middle East Monitor
Turkiye arrests 56 individuals wanted in Israel, Saudi, UAE

January 5, 2024 at 11:36 am

Members of Police Special Operation Department teams, which are involved in the fight against terrorism and intervention in illegal events in order to ensure peace and security, participate in a drill with challenging missions in Erzurum, Turkiye on December 28, 2023 [Hilmi Tunahan Karakaya – Anadolu Agency]

Turkiye arrested 56 suspects wanted under an Interpol Red Notice through the “Cage-29” operation carried out simultaneously in 11 provinces, local media outlets reported Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya saying yesterday.

Yerlikaya said on social media that the suspects are wanted in 18 countries including the United States, Germany, Azerbaijan, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Belarus, Morocco, Palestine, India, Israel, Iran, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Uzbekistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkmenistan and Jordan.

“The government has a resolute stance against national and international organised crime entities,” he said, stressing that his country won’t tolerate disturbance to public peace, regardless of the organisation’s size or the alerts issued against them.

The defendants are wanted on a range of charges including joining a criminal organisation, drug dealing, money laundering, murder, counterfeiting, assault, human trafficking, prostitution and others.

