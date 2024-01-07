UN official to be probed for critical social media posts about Israeli attacks on Gaza

Deputy Chief of UN Women Sarah Douglas will face an investigation for “violating the UN Code of Conduct” because of her social media posts endorsing the Palestinian cause and criticizing the Israeli army’s assault on the Gaza Strip, Anadolu reports.

“We are aware of reports relating to a mid-level manager and the incompatibility of her social media activity with the standards of conduct required of UN staff members,” UN Women said in a statement posted on its social media account.

“UN Women takes these concerns very seriously,” it said.

“The standards of conduct are clear and breaches are dealt with appropriately and in accordance with UN Women’s accountability and legal framework,” UN Women said, adding, “Such processes are internal and not made public.”

Last month, the Geneva-based advocacy group UN Watch reported that Douglas had endorsed 153 posts on social media since Oct. 7.

UN Watch said a campaign it launched on Instagram and X demanding that Douglas be fired had received nearly 5,000 signatures by Dec. 27.

Two US senators, Rick Scott, a Florida Republican, and Marsha Blackburn, a Tennessee Republican, have also called on UN Women to fire her.

Last week, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said when asked about Douglas’ posts: “I understand there was a violation of the Code of Conduct by this individual.”

