Nasrallah: ‘Battle with Israel shapes future of Palestine, Lebanon’

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah stated on Friday that Operation Al-Aqsa Flood: “Concerns Palestine, but also concerns the future of Lebanon and its water and oil resources.”

In a televised speech, Nasrallah considered the Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood (which the Palestinian factions in Gaza are waging against Israel): “Not just as one of existence, as Netanyahu and extremists in the entity see it, but also as a battle of destiny. While Netanyahu and the extremists in the entity perceive this battle as one of existence, we must also see it as a battle of existence and destiny.”

Nasrallah added: “This battle means everyone, and whoever can be and must be a part of it. Just as it concerns Palestine, it also concerns the future of Lebanon and its water and oil resources.”

He pointed out: “The Southern Front (Lebanon) continues its work and is part of the battle that shapes the fate of Palestine, Lebanon and the region. The battle in the Gaza Strip is still ongoing, and the world is helpless because of the American veto. There are those who are still counting on the international community for deterrence and protection.”

“The Israeli enemy Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his lunatics continue the war of genocide in Gaza and Palestine, in the face of the silence of countries and rulers, but thank God these crimes have awoken the world.”

Since 8 October, 2023, Hezbollah and other Lebanese and Palestinian factions in Lebanon have exchanged daily attacks across the border with the Israeli army, resulting in hundreds killed and wounded, most of them on the Lebanese side.

The factions say they stand in solidarity with Gaza, which has been subjected to an Israeli war since 7 October, leaving more than 116,000 Palestinians dead and wounded, most of them women and children, and about 10,000 missing amid famine and destruction.

