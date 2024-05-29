Nasrallah sees ‘no future for this Nazi regime in the region’

In a televised speech yesterday, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah condemned the Rafah massacre on Sunday, stating that it stripped away any false facade portraying the Israeli occupation regime as “civilised”. Speaking after receiving condolences for his mother’s passing, Nasrallah asserted, “We are facing an enemy without values or morals, surpassing the Nazis.”

The Lebanese Hezbollah leader emphasised that the horrific events in Rafah should motivate the world to press for an end to the aggression on Gaza. He called the massacre a wake-up call for those who are oblivious and silent, and condemned US hypocrisy, which he said played a significant role.

Addressing countries normalising relations with Tel Aviv, Nasrallah asked, “Will you normalise with these treacherous betrayers whose brutality knows no bounds?” He stressed that the massacres should serve as a lesson for those relying on international laws to protect Lebanon.

“I see no future for this Nazi regime in the region,” Nasrallah added as he slammed Israel’s brutal bombardment of refugee tents in Rafah, which killed 45 people, including many children. The Hezbollah leader highlighted the disfigured bodies of children as evidence of Israel’s “savage, treacherous, and ruthless” nature.

The attack came two days after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Israel “to immediately halt” the Rafah offensive, amid the ongoing aggression on Gaza that has so far killed more than 36,000 people since it started in October last year.

WATCH: Palestine This Week: Rafah is burning