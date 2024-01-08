Houthi leader slams BBC for describing group's naval activity as ‘much ado about nothing’

A member of the Houthi Supreme Revolutionary Committee, Mohammad Ali Al-Houthi, criticised a BBC presenter after she described the group’s actions in the Red Sea in support of Gaza as “much ado about nothing.”

The presenter said that what is happening in the Red Sea has not led the Israeli occupation to stop the war on Gaza, which means that it is just a commotion.

Al-Houthi responded by saying: “If it did not affect them, then why did they form an international coalition?”

Al-Houthi added: “What are you basing your information on? There is a complete paralysis of the Israeli ports in occupied Palestine. You are the one who is making ado with your about nothing questions.”

When asked why the Houthis got involved when they are not located near Gaza, Al-Houthi responded: “So Biden and Netanyahu live in the same apartment? And the French president lives on the same floor? And the UK prime minister lives in the same building? Or are they thousands of miles away from Israel?”

Yemen’s Houthis have been targeting Israel-bound ships in response to Israel’s ongoing genocidal war against the Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip, in which more than 22,000 Palestinians have been killed.

The two largest shipping companies in the world, MSC and Maersk, have also suspended shipping through the Red Sea since mid-December, and replaced the route with the Cape of Good Hope in southern South Africa.

On 18 December US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin announced the formation of a naval force to counter the Houthis’ attacks, however, many countries including Spain, Italy and France have withdrawn from the coalition.

Read: China’s COSCO suspends shipping to Israel