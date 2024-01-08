Israel says to shift to ‘long’ third phase of Gaza war

Israel plans to shift to a “long” third phase of the war in the Gaza Strip, Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, said on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Israeli forces will shift from the “intense manoeuvring phase of the war” toward “different types of special operations,” Gallant told The Wall Street Journal, without providing details or dates for this phase.

The next phase in the war “will last for a longer time,” he said.

While Israel has not officially announced the shift to the third phase of the war, Israeli media reports suggested that it will be on the table of meetings between US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and Israeli officials in Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

Last week, the Israeli public broadcaster, KAN, revealed that the army shifted to the third stage of the war in some areas in the Gaza Strip with limited forces.

The third phase includes targeted airstrikes, withdrawal of forces and establishment of a buffer zone near the Gaza border, according to local media.

Gallant threatened to launch a military offensive similar to the Gaza onslaught against Hezbollah group in Lebanon.

“They see what is happening in Gaza,” the Defence Minister said. “They know we can copy-paste to Beirut.”

Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging fire along the Lebanese-Israeli border since the 7 October cross-border attack by Hamas, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

Israel has launched air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Palestinian Resistance group, Hamas, on 7 October.

At least 23,084 Palestinians have since been killed and 58,926 others injured, according to Gaza’s health authorities, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

