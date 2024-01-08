UNICEF: world cannot remain silent as Gaza children are killed

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) yesterday slammed the world’s silence about the atrocities committed against children in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing Israeli genocide, Anadolu news agency reported.

“Gaza’s children are now facing violence from the air and deprivation on the ground,” the UN children’s agency posted on X, adding that “thousands of children in Gaza have already been killed in hostilities, while the living conditions of the surviving children continue to rapidly deteriorate.”

“The world cannot stand by and watch. The violence and the suffering of children must stop,” it added.

For the 93rd consecutive day, the Israeli occupation continues its aggression against the Gaza Strip, with American and European support, as its planes bomb hospitals, buildings, residential blocks and homes of Palestinian civilians, destroying them over the heads of their residents. It also prevents the entry of water, food, medicine, and fuel, killing 22,835 Palestinians and injuring 58,416 others.

