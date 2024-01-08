Pro-Palestine demonstrators shut down key bridges, tunnel in New York City

Pro-Palestine protesters shut down three major bridges, and parts of a key tunnel, in New York City during the morning rush Monday, causing widespread delays in America’s largest city, Anadolu Agency reports.

Protesters demanding an end to the siege on the Gaza Strip and an immediate halt to ongoing hostilities blocked traffic on the Brooklyn, Manhattan and Williamsburg Bridges, as well as the New Jersey-bound lanes of the Holland Tunnel before being dispersed by police.

Dozens were seen at each location, many bearing signs calling for an end to US military assistance for Israel as they sat on the pavement, hands locked with one another, in protest. Protesters with the “Shut it Down for Palestine” group also rallied in front of the New York Stock Exchange.

Traffic between Brooklyn and Manhattan was largely stalled during the protest. Police made several arrests at the bridges and tunnel, according to multiple media reports.

The New York Police Department said later, Monday morning, that the demonstrators had left all of the locations shortly before noon, but warned commuters to “expect residual delays”.

