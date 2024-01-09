FM: Spain concerned about ongoing spiral of violence in Middle East

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said his country is concerned about the continuing cycle of violence in the Middle East, Anadolu news agency reported.

This came during a ceremony held in the Spanish city of Ciudad Real, on the occasion of sending two armoured ambulances to Ukraine, which has been witnessing a war with Russia since February 2022.

The Spanish chief diplomat said the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip may expand and “reach a much larger regional scope,” stressing that Spain will continue to raise its voice against the killing of thousands of Palestinian civilians.

He noted that his country has increased its aid to the Gaza Strip threefold, adding that Madrid demands the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza in a “stable and permanent” manner, while reiterating demands to hold a peace conference to reach a permanent ceasefire that protects the lives of Gaza’s civilians.

In response to a question about the return of the Israeli ambassador to Madrid, the minister said Spain always affirms its desire “for friendship with the Israeli people,” indicating that this does not hinder its defence of “innocent Palestinians.”

Last November, Israel summoned its ambassador to Madrid for consultations in response to statements made by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez regarding the war on the Gaza Strip.

