Spain’s Podemos urges government to back South Africa’s genocide case against Israel

The leader of Spain’s Podemos party announced, on Tuesday, that her far-left party has formally urged the Spanish government to back South Africa’s case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel, Anadolu Agency reports.

South Africa is accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza at the UN’s highest Court, while also seeking an emergency suspension of Tel Aviv’s military campaign on Palestine.

Hearings for the case are set to take place in The Hague later this week.

Podemos leader, Ione Belarra, praised South Africa’s “bravery” and argued that the case needs to be supported by more nations, including Spain.

Turkiye, Bolivia and Malaysia have already signalled their support for the case.

Belarra told a press conference that Podemos has sent official letters to Spain’s Foreign Ministry and the central government, urging leaders to publicly back the case and that Podemos will raise the issue in parliament for debate.

Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, has been an outspoken critic of Israel’s attacks on Gaza, accusing Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of not respecting international law.

However, Podemos has complained that Spain’s criticisms of Israel have been hollow and not followed up with action.

“It’s so that we begin to take concrete steps to stop the genocide against the Palestinian people,” said Belarra, Spain’s former minister of social rights.

Belarra’s party, Podemos, was part of Spain’s ruling coalition but left the government around a month ago to have more independence. Regarding Palestine, the party has been calling on Madrid to cut diplomatic ties and arms trade with Israel and bring its leadership to international courts for war crimes.

Ireland has also been another European critic of Israel’s attacks on Hamas, but its government has not gone as far as to support South Africa’s case, either.

READ: AOHR calls on all states to back South Africa’s case against Israel at ICJ