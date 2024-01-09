Turkiye’s defence, aerospace exports rose by 25% last year

Turkiye’s defence and aerospace exports totalled $5.5 billion in 2023, up about 25 per cent from the year prior, according to a local organisation that tracks foreign sales, defensenews.com reports.

According to the report, Haluk Gorgun, who leads the country’s Presidency of Defence Industries, shared on social media that the total value of contracts signed by Turkish defence companies in 2023 reached $10.2 billion.

The top 10 Turkish exporters contributed to nearly 80 per cent of the export revenue, according to Gorgun.

READ: Turkiye denies increasing exports to Israel