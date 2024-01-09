Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Turkiye’s defence, aerospace exports rose by 25% last year

January 9, 2024 at 9:15 pm

F-16 fighter jet flies during the Dynamic Mariner/ Blue Whale 2022 Exercise in Antalya, Turkiye on September 15, 2022 [Mustafa Çiftçi/Anadolu Agency]

F-16 fighter jet flies during the Dynamic Mariner/ Blue Whale 2022 Exercise in Antalya, Turkiye on September 15, 2022 [Mustafa Çiftçi/Anadolu Agency]

Turkiye’s defence and aerospace exports totalled $5.5 billion in 2023, up about 25 per cent from the year prior, according to a local organisation that tracks foreign sales, defensenews.com reports.

According to the report, Haluk Gorgun, who leads the country’s Presidency of Defence Industries, shared on social media that the total value of contracts signed by Turkish defence companies in 2023 reached $10.2 billion.

The top 10 Turkish exporters contributed to nearly 80 per cent of the export revenue, according to Gorgun.

READ: Turkiye denies increasing exports to Israel

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending