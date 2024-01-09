UN body calls for independent probe into Israel’s targeting of journalists

The United Nations High Commission for Human Rights said it was “concerned by the high death toll among media workers in Gaza”, Quds Press reported.

In a statement issued yesterday, the UN Commission called for “a comprehensive and independent investigation into the killing of all journalists, including Hamza Al-Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuraya.”

On Sunday, journalists Thuraya and Al-Dahdouh were killed when an Israeli tank targeted their car west of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Hamza was the son of Wael Al-Dahdouh, Al Jazeera’s Gaza bureau chief who lost his wife, 7-year-old daughter, and 15-year-old son in an Israeli air strike in October.

Since 7 October, Israel has deliberately killed 111 Palestinian journalists in Gaza while continuing to prevent foreign press from entering the besieged enclave to report on the atrocities committed there.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said the Israeli occupation forces committed 17 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, killing 249 people and wounding 510 others over the past 24 years.

In a brief press statement received by Quds Press on Monday, the Ministry confirmed that the death toll from the Israeli occupation’s aggression has risen to 23,084, with 58,926 injured since 7 October.

