Ahmed Tibi decries targeted killing of Wael Al-Dahdouh's son in Gaza Palestinian Knesset member Ahmed Tibi condemns the targeted killing of Al Jazeera’s Gaza bureau chief Wael Al-Dahdouh's son, Hamza, and fellow journalist Mustafa Thuraya, in Gaza. Tibi questions the repeated attacks on Al-Dahdouh's family, citing the recent loss of his wife, son, and grandson in a previous Israeli air strike. On Sunday, Israel targeted the car Hamza was travelling in with two other journalists, killing him and Mustafa.