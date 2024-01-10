Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Israel raids West Bank city of Nablus, injures 13 Palestinians

January 10, 2024 at 9:08 am

A view of the destruction after Israeli forces raid to Tubas town of Nablus, West Bank on December 18, 2023. [Nedal Eshtayah - Anadolu Agency]

A view of the destruction after Israeli forces raid to Tubas town of Nablus, West Bank on December 18, 2023. [Nedal Eshtayah – Anadolu Agency]

Thirteen Palestinians were injured when Israeli occupation forces raided the West Bank city of Nablus today.

In a statement, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its medical teams had treated 13 Palestinians injured by Israeli forces in Nablus, a city in the northern occupied West Bank.

It added that among the injured were Palestinians who were beaten by Israeli occupation soldiers.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army withdrew from Nablus after its raid, which lasted a few hours.

Other Israeli incursions were reported in Palestinian areas across the occupied West Bank, including in the cities of Ramallah, Jenin and Tulkarm, where several Palestinians were detained by Israeli forces, according to an Anadolu reporter on the ground.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since fighting broke out in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7 between Palestinian groups and Israel, so far killing over 23,000 people in Gaza.

Some 507 Palestinians were killed by Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in 2023. The highest death toll since 2005 when UN OCHA began keeping records.

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending