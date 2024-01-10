Saudi releases prisoners convicted for supporting Palestine resistance

Saudi authorities have released a number of Jordanian and Palestinian prisoners who had been convicted of supporting the Palestinian resistance, the Jordanian Detainees Committee in Saudi Arabia said yesterday.

More than five years ago, Saudi authorities arrested some 60 Palestinians and Jordanians and accused them of supporting and financing resistance in the occupied Palestinian territories. Sentences issued against them at the time ranged from acquittal to 20 years of imprisonment.

Mohammed Al-Khodari and his son, Hani, were among those detained in September 2019.

Al-Khodari was released in October 2022, while his son was released the following year.

Al-Khodari, who had been living in the kingdom for nearly 30 years, worked as Hamas’ representative in the kingdom in the full knowledge of Saudi authorities and with the approval of the late King Fahad. He had not worked as the movement’s representative for 11 years

Saudi investigators accused Al-Khodari’s son, Hani, of transferring money from Saudi Arabia to Turkiye. He, however, proved that the money was destined to enable a property purchase there.

