Saudi Arabia frees jailed Palestinian 

Saudi Arabia released the son of the former officially-accredited Hamas representative in the kingdom on Wednesday, family sources have revealed. Hani Al-Khodari was flown to Jordan after his release, confirmed by his uncle Abdul Majid. His father, Dr Mohamed Al-Khodari was released last year.

The release follows a visit to the kingdom by a high-profile Hamas delegation led by Ismail Haniyeh. It was the first such visit in a number of years.

Informed sources told MEMO that the Hamas delegation met with senior Saudi officials, including Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman. The visit was "fruitful," they said, but both sides opted to delay speaking about outcomes for some time.

Mohammed Al-Khodari and his son were detained by the Saudi authorities in September 2019 along with dozens of other Palestinians and Jordanians. In August 2021, a Saudi court sentenced 69 Palestinian and Jordanian nationals to different jail terms after allegations of links to Hamas.

