Turkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agree to increase trilateral defence cooperation

Turkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to enhance trilateral defence cooperation during a Trilateral Defence Committee meeting held in Pakistan’s city of Rawalpindi, according to an Anadolu Agency (AA) reports.

According to the report, the second such meeting was held at the GHQ, the headquarters of Pakistan’s army, in the garrison city of Rawalpindi. It was attended by senior military officials from the three nations.

“The three sides reaffirmed the importance of combining the intellectual, technical, financial and human resources of the three friendly nations toward the achievement of shared objectives and attainment of self-sufficiency in the defence domain,” ISPR, Pakistan’s military media wing said.

The statement added that it was decided that the three nations would convene their next meeting during the World Defence Show in Riyadh next month.

