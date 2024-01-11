Social media users say current Labour party leadership would have supported apartheid regime in the 1980s Former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher previously branded the ANC, which led the struggle against the apartheid regime in South Africa, a terrorist organisation and opposed sanctions against apartheid South Africa in the 1980s. Social media users have drawn parallels between the position of the UK Conservative Party on South Africa in the 1980s, and the current position of the UK Labour Party on Israel’s war on Gaza, saying current Labour Party leadership would have also refused to impose sanctions on apartheid South Africa.