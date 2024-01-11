Middle East Monitor
Middle East Monitor

Turkiye launches new Intelligence Academy with Ibrahim Kalin

January 11, 2024 at 8:31 pm

Turkiye's newly appointed National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Chief Ibrahim Kalin speaks in Ankara, Turkiye on June 06, 2023 [AA/Anadolu Agency]

As the National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) marked its 97th anniversary on Wednesday, the head of MIT, Ibrahim Kalın, announced the launch of the National Intelligence Academy, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to the report, the academy is the first of its kind in Turkiye and will soon admit students seeking a career in the intelligence community and other fields.

The academy will offer masters and doctoral programs to all students who graduated from relevant undergraduate programs.

“Students enrolled in these programs will be able to study intelligence, security, strategy, regional studies, cybersecurity, cryptology, satellite space systems, artificial intelligence, data analytics and related fields in an interdisciplinary scope,” MIT says on its website.

