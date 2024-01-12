Egypt voices concern over airstrikes in Yemen

Egypt, on Friday, voiced concern over escalation of military operations in the Red Sea region and airstrikes inside Yemen, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Foreign Ministry, in a statement after the US-UK aerial raids on the Houthi group, called for the need for concerted efforts to reduce tension and instability in the region, including the security of navigation in the Red Sea.

He warned that the developments could expand the conflict in the region.

The US and UK launched military strikes in Yemen late Thursday, following a string of Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

The Houthi group says it targets Israeli-linked vessels in solidarity with the people of Gaza, where Israeli attacks since the 7 October attack by Hamas killed over 23,700 Palestinians and led to mass destruction and displacement.

The attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea re-routed most of the trade flowing through the crucial maritime artery for goods and energy supplies, delaying shipments and raising transport costs.

