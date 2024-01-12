Israel government spokesman slammed for expressing alleged genocidal intent

A tweet by Israeli government spokesman, Eylon Levy, has been slammed for allegedly expressing genocidal intent against Palestinians. The London born, who served in the Israeli Occupation army, took aim at South Africa, in comments that appeared to hold all Palestinians guilty of Hamas’s attack on 7 October.

“How tragic that South Africa has chosen to play advocate for the devil, and serve as the legal branch of the Hamas terrorist organisation” said Levy on X. “The nation that once prided itself on fighting racism is now fighting pro bono for the biggest racists after their 10/7 act of genocide”.

How tragic that South Africa has chosen to play advocate for the devil, and serve as the legal branch of the Hamas terrorist organization. The nation that once prided itself on fighting racism is now fighting pro bono for the biggest racists after their 10/7 act of genocide. — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) January 11, 2024

Levy’s comment sparked an immediate backlash. “Remarkably, this statement conflates Hamas and the Palestinians of Gaza at precisely the moment Israel is trying to argue that’s not what it is doing,” said Associate Professor of International Law, Tom Dannenbaum, on X.

Remarkably, this statement conflates Hamas and the Palestinians of Gaza at precisely the moment Israel is trying to argue that's not what it is doing. https://t.co/GKAtVNlpgn — Tom Dannenbaum (@tomdannenbaum) January 11, 2024

Another user of X encouraged Levy to continue sharing his view because they exposed intent to commit genocide. “Please keep tweeting Eylon! You’re giving South Africa key evidence to strength its case by conflating attempts to save innocent people’s lives with supporting terrorism … the exact logic that made such a case possible”.

Another called on the UK Met police to find Levy and detain him “on the ground of incessant public calls of violence, supporting genocide and exulting murderous atrocities against civilians, women and children” adding that his “roaming” freely whilst defending unequivocal ethnic cleansing is concerning.

Levy is currently in the UK on a media tour. His tweet announcing the UK tour sparked a backlash. “Why is this criminal, who has abetted and justified genocide, allowed to enter the UK with no issues and go on a propaganda tour?” said a user of X in response to Levy’s tweet announcing his visit to London.

“Eylon Levy’s views and actions pose a grave threat to community cohesion and he should not be allowed to step foot in the UK.”

Levy made his remark while South Africa’s counsel made their case against Israel in the ICJ. In demonstrating the intent to carry out genocide, judges representing Pretoria presented several statements by Israeli officials which made no distinction between Hamas fighters and Palestinian civilians.

READ: Have Israeli officials confessed to planning to commit genocide in Gaza?

Israeli officials, including Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, senior military leaders and members of the Israeli Knesset have been accused of expressing genocidal intent prior to and during the military operation in Gaza.