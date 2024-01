MEMO at the Hague 'What's been happening in Palestine, It's been happening for a very long time. I think maybe South Africans are like, 'this looks a bit familiar'.' As South Africa's proceedings enter their second day, where Israel put forward its rebuttal to charges of genocide in Gaza, MEMO speaks to pro-Palestine demonstrators outside the International Court of Justice in the Netherlands who express their hope that this trial will encourage other countries and peoples to come forward if they are experiencing something similar to Palestinians.