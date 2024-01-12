Tunisia government shows further regression in terms of human rights: HRW reports

The Tunisian government showed further regression in terms of human rights and the rule of law during 2023 in the absence of genuine checks and balances on President Kais Saied’s power, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said today in its World Report 2024.

HRW’s report says, in 2023, Tunisian authorities intensified their repression against the opposition and other critical voices, imprisoning several dozen people on dubious and manifestly political charges.

The report adds that President Kais Saied continued to wield almost unchallenged power after eliminating nearly all institutional checks and balances on executive power.

Beginning in February, Tunisian authorities stepped up politically motivated arrests and prosecutions of opposition figures of various political tendencies, lawyers, activists and journalists, the report says.

At least 40 opponents or individuals deemed critical of the authorities were behind bars as of December, with most of them accused of “conspiracy against state security” or dubious terrorism related charges, often merely for their peaceful speech or activism.

At least 27 lawyers faced civil or military prosecution as of September.

During 2023, the Tunisian police, military, National Guard, including the coast guard, committed serious abuses against Black African migrants, HRW reports.

