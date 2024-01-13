Germany rejects genocide charges brought against Israel by South Africa

The German government on Friday rejected the genocide charges directed against Israel by South Africa before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), warning against “political instrumentalization” of this charge.

Last month, South Africa filed a complaint with the ICJ, based in The Hague, in which it urged that Israel was violating the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, signed in 1948, following the Holocaust during World War II.

The German government said in a statement that it: “Decisively and expressly rejects the accusation of genocide brought against Israel before the International Court of Justice. The accusation has no basis in fact.”

“In view of Germany’s history and the crime against humanity of the Shoah [Holocaust], the Federal Government sees itself as particularly committed to the Convention against Genocide… We firmly oppose [its] political instrumentalization,” it said.

The government noted: “The Convention marked a ‘central instrument’ under international law to prevent another Holocaust,” and for this reason, it stands “firmly against a political instrumentalization” of the Convention.

South Africa hopes that the ICJ will impose “interim measures”, which are urgent judicial orders to be applied while it considers the merits of the case, which could take years.

Pretoria wants the court’s judges to order Israel to “immediately” stop its military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

Berlin stressed in its statement: “Hamas terrorists brutally attacked, tortured, killed and kidnapped innocent people in Israel. Since then, Israel has been defending itself against the inhumane attack by Hamas.”

The German government has shown consistent support for Israel since 7 October, but in recent weeks, it has increased its calls to protect civilians in the Gaza Strip.

