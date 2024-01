Rabbi Yosef Rosenberg speaks out before Global Day of Action for Gaza on Saturday In anticipation of the Global Day of Action for Gaza on Saturday, 13 January, Rabbi Yosef Rosenberg delivered a poignant message. Addressing the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, he condemned Israel’s military operations, which have led to over 23,210 civilian casualties, predominantly women and children. Rabbi Rosenberg’s message, recorded before the Sabbath, underscored the need for peace and an end to the occupation. He emphasised that true Judaism stands against such violence and occupation, advocating for harmonious coexistence in a free Palestine.