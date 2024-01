Gaza mourns a 100-day of war: 30,000 martyrs, 60,000 wounded, 50,000 houses destroyed MEMO correspondent Mohammed Asad reports from Gaza on a 100-day war that killed over 30,000 people where a fifth of them are yet to be recovered from under the rubble of 50,000 destroyed Gazan homes. Asad says 60,000 wounded Gazans are required to survive where there is a healthcare catastrophe and almost 2 million people in seek of shelter after being forcibly displaced, some of them several times. He speaks about the for-seen future as unclear, as the same policies continue, in the absence of any international intervention.