Houthi rebels report new US airstrikes in Yemen amid Red Sea tensions

Yemen’s Houthi rebels reported new US-British airstrikes in the western province of Hodeidah on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Houthi-run Saba news agency said the strikes targeted Mount Jida’ in the province.

The pro-Houthi Al-Masirah television also said that US reconnaissance planes were seen flying in Hodeidah.

No details were yet available about casualties.

​​​​​​​There was no comment yet from US authorities on the report.

On Saturday, the US renewed airstrikes in Sanaa, one day after attacks were carried out by Washington and London against targets in areas controlled by the Houthis in Yemen.

After the attacks on Friday, which resulted in five deaths and six injuries among the Houthis, the group vowed that all American and British interests have become “legitimate targets” for its forces in response to their “direct and declared aggression” against Yemen.

The Houthis target cargo ships owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel, in the Red Sea in solidarity with Gaza, which has been under Israeli onslaught since 7 October.

