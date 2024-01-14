Palestinian minor killed by Israeli army fire in West Bank

A Palestinian minor was killed by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

A ministry statement said a 14-year-old boy lost his life to Israeli fire in Ein Sultan refugee camp in Jericho city.

According to state news agency Wafa, the boy was shot in the chest by Israeli forces during a military raid in the camp. He was transferred to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Tension has been running high across the West Bank amid almost daily Israeli raids into Palestinian towns as Tel Aviv continues its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which left nearly 24,000 people dead.

Around 5,875 Palestinians have been detained in 100 days of Israeli military raids in the occupied West Bank, according to figures released by the Palestinian Prisoner Society.

