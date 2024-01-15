Italy offers Lebanon support to mediate with Israel

Italy’s Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, offered Lebanon her support to mediate between the country and Israel, her office said on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a phone call with Lebanese Prime Minister, Najib Mikati​​​​​​​, Meloni spoke about how to boost ongoing mediation efforts between Lebanon and Israel, underscoring Italy’s full commitment to work with all stakeholders involved.

“The Prime Minister reiterated that Italy is fully committed to Lebanon’s stability,” her office said in a statement.

The pair also agreed on the need to avoid any expansion of the conflict in Gaza, where the war has been going on for more than 100 days.

“The two leaders also agreed to keep on coordinating (decisions) on the evolution of the crisis,” her office also said.

Lebanese group, Hezbollah, exchanged cross-border fire with Israeli forces on Monday in the latest sign of escalation along the border between Lebanon and Israel.

Tensions have risen along Lebanon’s border with Israel since the Israeli army launched a military offensive on the Gaza Strip following Hamas’s 7 October attack, amid an exchange of cross-border weapons fire between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

