UK to 'wait and see' on possible further strikes against Houthis, says DM

Britain will “wait and see” before deciding to launch fresh military strikes against the Houthis in Yemen, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said today, according to Reuters.

“Let’s wait and see what happens, because it’s not that we want to be involved in action in the Red Sea. But ultimately freedom of navigation is an international right that must be protected,” Shapps told Sky News, when asked if Britain would carry out more strikes.

Britain last week participated in US-led air strikes across Yemen after the de facto government, the Houthis, continued to hinder ships heading to Israel as a result of the latter’s genocidal bombing campaign in Gaza. The UK was not involved the following day when US forces conducted a further strike.

Shapps said that Britain was keeping the Houthi situation under review.

“They should be aware that if it doesn’t stop then of course we will then have to take the decisions that need to be taken,” he said.

