The US is set to send 1,500 soldiers to Syria and Iraq, ostensibly in order to join the fight against Daesh, CBS Philadelphia reports.

According to the report, the soldiers will be sent from the New Jersey Army National Guard in its largest deployment of soldiers to the area since 2008.

“We have the people we need. We have the training that we need. We have the equipment that we need to fight and win,” Lt Colonel Omar Minott, who is among the 1,500 to be deployed, said.

READ: US base in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor attacked