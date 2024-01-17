Irish MEP Clare Daly accuses US President Biden of supporting Israeli aggression MEP Clare Daly sharply criticised US President Joe Biden’s approach to Israel, labelling it as supportive of aggression and detrimental to the resolution of the conflict. Daly’s remarks condemned the involvement of the US and other Western powers, urging a reconsideration of their stance and highlighting a growing demand for a change in policy, aligning with the interests of Palestine and South Africa.