Turkiye's first astronaut set to conduct 13 space experiments

Turkiye’s first space traveller, Alper Gezeravcı, is set to conduct 13 scientific experiments during his two-week stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS), Daily Sabah reports.

According to the report, Gezeravcı is part of an international crew comprising colleagues from Spain, Italy and Sweden. The diverse team is anticipated to successfully dock with the ISS at 1:15 p.m., local time in Turkiye (10:15 a.m. GMT) on Friday.

Gezeravcı will be immersed in a busy schedule, undertaking 13 distinct scientific experiments on behalf of Turkish universities and scientific centres, the report added.

Gezeravcı’s first experiment was developed by the Marmara Research Centre of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkiye (TUBITAK), based in north-western Turkiye.

