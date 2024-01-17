UK defends controversial Rwanda Bill despite UN objection

The UK government, on Wednesday, defended its contentious Rwanda Bill, dismissing the latest UN analysis that labelled it incompatible with international refugee law, Anadolu Agency reports.

During a press briefing for foreign journalists, a spokesperson addressed Anadolu’s questions, asserting that the legislation, considered “the toughest immigration measure brought to Parliament, is a necessary deterrent.”

The spokesperson emphasised the government’s commitment to breaking the business model of criminal gangs exploiting individuals through illegal migration routes.

The objective is to ensure that people seeking entry to the UK do so through safe and legal channels, thwarting the activities of ruthless criminal organisations, she said.

“While it is tough, it is compliant with our international obligations,” the spokesperson declared, citing a treaty with Rwanda aimed at providing clarity following a Supreme Court judgment. The government’s stance underscores its determination to prioritise the safety of individuals while confronting the challenges posed by illegal migration.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Tuesday issued a scathing critique of the revised asylum agreement between the UK and Rwanda.

It said the treaty and accompanying legislative scheme “does not meet the required standards relating to the legality and appropriateness of the transfer of asylum seekers and is not compatible with international refugee law.”

